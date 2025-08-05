Assetmark Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 47.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.