Assetmark Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of FTAI opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.61. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 601.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

