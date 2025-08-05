Assetmark Inc. Has $89,000 Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 609,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,017,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IGOV stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

