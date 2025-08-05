Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $233,937,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,777,000. Finally, Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,892,000.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceTitan news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 90,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $9,999,960.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 483,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,195,013.65. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 42,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,729,986.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110.84. The trade was a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,412,338 shares of company stock valued at $150,374,391. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

