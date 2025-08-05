Assetmark Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Medpace by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $432.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.63. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $501.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.60.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,883,050. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,380. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,788 shares of company stock worth $51,018,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

