Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 127.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

State Street stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

