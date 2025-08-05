Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $7,981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $5,764,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,777,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 461,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 414,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 26,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $290,993.70. Following the sale, the director owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,426.94. The trade was a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 31.28 and a current ratio of 31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

