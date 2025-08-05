Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

