Assetmark Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,197,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $100.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.