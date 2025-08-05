Assetmark Inc. Sells 17,121 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,016,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 211,018 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,527.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

