Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 75,599 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

