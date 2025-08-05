Assetmark Inc. Sells 352 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

