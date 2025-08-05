Assetmark Inc. Takes $64,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.48 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

