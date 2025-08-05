Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 104.4% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $5,246,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

