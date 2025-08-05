Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after buying an additional 1,950,526 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $30,563,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intapp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,077,000 after purchasing an additional 395,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $12,627,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Up 3.6%

Intapp stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $321,247.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 437,885 shares in the company, valued at $24,990,096.95. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $785,267.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,913 shares of company stock worth $3,974,734. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Barclays cut Intapp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

