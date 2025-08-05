AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Head-To-Head Analysis

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AST SpaceMobile and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sonim Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus price target of $45.3429, indicating a potential downside of 11.75%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Sonim Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -7,033.22% -23.56% -13.79% Sonim Technologies -52.00% -465.12% -70.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Sonim Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $4.42 million 3,679.02 -$300.08 million ($1.99) -25.82 Sonim Technologies $58.30 million 0.18 -$33.65 million ($2.93) -0.21

Sonim Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonim Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Sonim Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Sonim Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, mining, and public safety sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.