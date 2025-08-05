Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:KEC Q3 Earnings

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$23.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$24.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.69.

Insider Transactions at Kiwetinohk Energy

In other news, Director Judith Athaide bought 4,842 shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,987.30. Also, Senior Officer Jakub Brogowski bought 25,000 shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$505,982.50. Insiders have acquired 65,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

Further Reading

