Atb Cap Markets Issues Positive Forecast for PDS Earnings

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.79. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $299.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.47 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE PDS opened at $53.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $709.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 3,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 149,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

