Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for Akita Drilling

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2025

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKTFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Akita Drilling in a report released on Friday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Akita Drilling Price Performance

Akita Drilling has a 52-week low of C$6.52 and a 52-week high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

