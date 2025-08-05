ATI (NYSE:ATI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

ATI stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. ATI has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $4,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 356,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,359 shares of company stock worth $11,694,486. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of ATI by 79.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

