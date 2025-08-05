Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 574650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.23.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
