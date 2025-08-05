Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 574650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.2%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.