AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $229.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $182.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.60 and its 200 day moving average is $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 604,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

