AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $255.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AVB stock opened at $182.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

