Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 11,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,987,000 after purchasing an additional 276,266 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 14,518.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188,740 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 31,899.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after buying an additional 173,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,352,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $326.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

