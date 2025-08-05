Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,251,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,549,000 after purchasing an additional 148,891 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3,777.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $225.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.59 and its 200 day moving average is $186.74.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

