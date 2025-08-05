Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.3%

HIMS opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,239.50. The trade was a 26.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,021,844.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,576.50. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,704 shares of company stock valued at $40,644,035 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

