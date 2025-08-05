Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,110,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,193,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,931 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Haleon by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,733,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,462 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.23. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.