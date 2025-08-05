Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $148.16. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 97.18%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

