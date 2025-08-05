Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 226.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $292.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.42. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,318,359. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

