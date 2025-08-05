Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after buying an additional 1,258,324 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after acquiring an additional 719,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 18,248.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,516,000 after acquiring an additional 510,780 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,630,000 after acquiring an additional 507,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,687,000 after acquiring an additional 480,263 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.68, for a total value of $89,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,233.76. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,757 shares of company stock worth $4,790,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.08. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.72 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

