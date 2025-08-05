Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Humana by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Humana by 40,881.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,066,790,000 after purchasing an additional 779,193 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,282,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after buying an additional 550,692 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.62.

Shares of HUM opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $382.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

