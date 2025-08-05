Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $615,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.06). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

