Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after acquiring an additional 409,476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,804,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 240,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 857,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

