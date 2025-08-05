Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $635,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 72.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 456,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after buying an additional 129,303 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.57.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL opened at $281.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

