Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,741,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

NOCT opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

