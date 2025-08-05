Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,741,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance
NOCT opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.