Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

