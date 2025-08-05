Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $698,000 Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,964,000 after buying an additional 525,991 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 481,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.