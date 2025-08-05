Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $209.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.72 and its 200 day moving average is $202.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,872,270. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

