Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $708,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $823.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $93.24 and a 1-year high of $127.38.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.