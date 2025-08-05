Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,890.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

