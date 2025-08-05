Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 632.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 150,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

