Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,304 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after buying an additional 355,951 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 33,835.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 302,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,472 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6,706.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

