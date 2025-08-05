Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,634 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

