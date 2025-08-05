Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 19,118 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNOV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,194,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

