Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS NULV opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $43.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
