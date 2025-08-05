Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,203 Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQS opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

