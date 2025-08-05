Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in American Noble Gas by 13.3% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 91,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Investec upgraded American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.