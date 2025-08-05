Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,976,000 after buying an additional 224,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000.

DMXF opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1405 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

