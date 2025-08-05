Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $27.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $928,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avantor by 288.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

