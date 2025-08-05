Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $11.36 on Monday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $928,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 288.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

